Guwahati: Nikhamoni Bora propels Assam into aquatic adventure sports

GUWAHATI: Inspiring the next generation of athletes from Assam, Nikhamoni Bora, a 23-year-old water sports enthusiast, has become the state’s first certified female sailor, following in the footsteps of trailblazers like sprinter Hima Das and Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain.

Nikhamoni’s achievements are already drawing attention. She has claimed three windsurfing titles, earning two gold and one bronze medal between December 2023 and April 2024. Recognizing her efforts, the Directorate of Sports & Youth Welfare, Government of Assam, awarded her Rs. 3 lakh.

Bora’s journey hasn’t been easy. She faced societal pressure to choose a “safer” career, but her family’s support and her days in the National Cadet Corps gave her the confidence to pursue sports. Starting with rifle shooting and weightlifting, she found her true calling in water sports after her NCC Commanding Officer introduced her to sailing. Bora went on to gain Level 1 and 2 sailing certifications from the Yachting Association of India and has since trained in windsurfing and kiteboarding.

Corporate support has been key to Bora’s development. Cairn provided crucial backing for her kiteboarding training, covering fees that had previously been an obstacle. Looking back on the difficulties, Nikhamoni shared, “After multiple rejections I learnt about Cairn and their support to sports people over time. I sent a letter to them and left for my training. Their team believed in me from the outset and within 3 days of my training, I was informed that my training fee has been paid by the company. This boosted my morale to pursue my dreams.”

