Guwahati: OIL-ASJA Sports Awards presented to various achievers of the year 2023

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Sports Journalists’ Association conferred the OIL-ASJA Sports Awards 2023 to various achievers of the year 2023 at a glittering presentation ceremony held in the city on Sunday.

Awards were conferred on Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing - Best Sportsperson of the Year), Bornil Akash Changmai (Badminton) and Bedabrat Bharali (Weightlifting – both Best Junior Sportspersons of the Year), and Assam Senior Cricket Team (Best Team of the Year) for its outstanding performance in Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy T20 Tournament in 2023. The Lifetime Achievement Award was conferred upon Pabitra Gogoi for his dedicated service to Sports and Sports Journalism.

Besides, Special Achievement Awards were conferred on Uma Chetry (Cricket), Apurna Narzary (Football) and Mehdi Hassan (Athletics). Chess player Mayank Chakraborty and Table Tennis Divija Paul were presented the Promising Sportspersons awards.

Assam PHED and Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, who is also the president of Assam Athletics Association, attended the programme as the chief guest. He also handed over the Best Sportsperson of the Year Award to Lovlina. In his speech, the minister highlighted the role played by sports journalists in shaping the future of players. Baruah also handed over the SJFI medal to veteran sports journalist and sports organizer Premadhar Sarma.

Before the start of the programme tributes were paid to former India international footballer Tashen Bora who had passed away on Saturday. Former international table tennis player and a top official of OIL Arunjyoti Baruah, Commonwealth Games gold medal winner lawn bowls player Nayanmoni Saikia, former captain of India volleyball team Abhijit Bhattacharya, former international swimmer Mithoo Barooah among others were present and they also gave away the prizes.

Also Read: Guwahati: Assam Sports Journalists’ Association’s flagship OIL-ASJA Sports Awards event on Sunday

Also Watch: