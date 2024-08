Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: OILFC lifted the Swahid Football Trophy defeating Kamrupa FC in the final held at Boko on Friday. OILFC, leading by a solitary goal in the first half, won the title clash by 3-0. Sandip Thapa, Akrang Narzary and Sangson Saikia scored one goal each in the game. Rahul Das of the winning team was adjudged as the best player of the competition.

Also Read: Guwahati: Kamrupa FC to face OILFC in Swahid Cup Football final on August 30

Also Watch: