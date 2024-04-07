Triranga lose to New Star in 9th Sitaram Chhawchharia Memorial under-19 Inter Organization Cricket Tournament

GUWAHATI: New Star beat Triranga Cricket Coaching Centre by 4 wickets in the 9th Sitaram Chhawchharia Memorial under-19 Inter Organization Cricket Tournament played at Nehru stadium here on Saturday.

After batting first, Triranga Cricket Coaching Centre bowled out 256 in 48.4 overs. While Ranjan Bikash Das (66,46 balls) was the top scorer, Prashant Kumar and Arbaz Sohail Saman scored 32 and 35 runs respectively. Bishal Nag (4-53) came out with the best bowling figures for New Star. Later, New star Club, rode on a brilliant ton from Bastab Basumatary (100, 121 balls, 4X6, 6X3), chased the target in 48.5 overs losing 6 wickets. Yugandhar Singh (65 not out, 63 balls, 4X6, 6X1) also scored a half century. Tomorrow’s match - Ankurjyoti Club vs Gauhati Town Club.

Brief scores: Triranga Cricket Coaching Centre 256 (48.4 overs), Ranjan Bikash Das 66, Prashant Kumar 32, Arbaz Sohail Zaman 35, Bishal Nag 4-53, Rajib Das 3-35, New Star 260-6 (48.5 overs), Bastab Basumatary 100, Yugandhar Singh 65 no, Ranjan Bikash Das 2-33.

Also Read: Pulin Das Trophy Inter District Boys U-14 Cricket: Dibrugarh, Silchar win

Also Watch: