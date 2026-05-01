Guwahati: Rashmi Bala Tamuli GSA B Division Cricket League 2025–26 kicks off today

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Rashmi Bala Tamuli GSA B Division Cricket League 2025–26 will begin on Friday at the Judges’ Field. Altogether eight teams - Maharana Athletic Club, Chandmari Sports Club, Navajyoti Club Santipur Athletic Club, Satgaon Club, Sunrise Athletic Club, River Rine Club and FC Green Valley will participate in the tournament. Two matches will be played daily during the course of the league. Maharana Athletic Club will face Chandmari Sports Club in the opener on Friday.

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