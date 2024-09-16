Guwahati: REC National Open Talent Search Boxing Championship begins at SAI Indoor Stadium

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The REC National Open Talent Search Boxing Championship got under way at the SAI Indoor Stadium, in the city on Sunday. The tournament was inaugurated by Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain. The tournament will run till September 30 with competitions in all weight categories of Sub-Junior, Junior, Youth and Elite men and women. The first round of the Elite and Youth categories started on Sunday.

