Guwahati: River Rine Club, New Star win in GSA Pride Cup T20 Cricket

GUWAHATI: River Rine Club defeated Gauhati Town Club by 66 runs in the 2nd GSA Pride Cup T20 Cricket held at the Nehru Stadium here today. Rode on a half century knock from opener Wasiquar Rahman (77, 65 balls, 4X6, 6X4) River Rine Club, put into bat, scored 133-7 (20 overs). Yogesh Tiwari (27) was the other major contributor. The duo in the opening partnership contributed 109 runs in 14.5 overs. Mantu Kumar Yadav bagged 4-24. In reply Gauhati Town Club bowled out 67 in 16.3 overs. Abhilash Gogoi and Aman Chetry took 3 wickets each. Arnab Borah (21) was the top scorer for Gauhati Town Club.

In the other match of the day New Star Club registered a 51 runs victory over Ankurjyoti Club. Elected to bat, New Star Club scored 167-5 (20 overs). While M Habib (56, 33 balls, 4X6, 6X3) scored half century, Kalam Raiza (44 no) and Arun Sonar (42) also contributed good scores on the board. Ankurjyoti Club in reply scored 116-5 (20 overs). Victor Kashyap (48no) was the top scorer for the team.

