Guwahati: Bud Cricket Club, Gauhati Town Club win in GSA Pride Cup T20 Cricket Tournament

Our Sports reporter

GUWAHATI: Bud Cricket Club won against New Star Club by five wickets in the 2nd GSA Pride Cup T20 Cricket held at the Nehru Stadium here today. In the other match of the day Gauhati Town Club (GTC) defeated Ankurjyoti Club by identical margin.

Brief scores-Ankurjyoti Club vs Gauhati Town Club: Ankurjyoti Club 116-6 (20 overs), Tej Khan 24 no, Akash Basfor 24, Victor Kashyap 22, Mantu Kumar Yadav 2-19, Nischay Sharma 2-20, Gauhati Town Club 119-5 (19.4 overs), Yuvraj Tewari 48 no (45 balls, 4X4), Prithwirup Choudhury 20, Sagar Chetri 2-20.

New Star vs Bud Cricket Club: New Star Club 88-9 (20 overs), Arun Sonar 36, Kalam Raiza 17, Bhaskar Kalita 17, Bud Cricket Club 89-5 (19.1 overs), Dibash Hazarika 28 no, Manikrana Sharma 22, Dipankar Gogoi 2-11.

