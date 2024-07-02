Guwahati score 152-4 on day I against Tezpur in Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Rode on a half century knock from Pradyun Saikia (62), Guwahati scored 152-4 in their first innings against Tezpur on day I of Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket at the ACA Stadium Barsapara on Monday.

Due to rain only 33 overs were possible on the opening day. Pradyun faced 75 balls to score 62 runs and there were seven boundaries and two sixes in his knock. Guwahati lost other wickets on Monday were Sumit Ghadigaonkar (31, 4X5, 6X1), Rishav Das (22, 4X3) and Rishikesh Tamuly (2). At stumps Subham Mandal remained not out on 21and captain Saahil Jain (9) giving him accompany. Rajjakuddin Ahmed bagged 2-42.

Meanwhile the opening day’s play in the other semi finals between NFRSA and Tinsukia washed out at the Nehru Stadium due to rain.

Also Read: Assam Cricket Association rescheduled semis, final dates of Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket

Also Watch: