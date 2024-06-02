Nirupama Baro's Five-Wicket Haul Powers NFRSA to Dominant Nine-Wicket Win Over Biswanath in Kanaklata Barua Women's Cricket Tournament

GUWAHATI: NFRSA thrashed Biswanath by nine wickets in a second round game of the Kanaklata Barua Women’s Inter District Cricket Tournament at the Nehru Stadium here on Saturday. The star of the match was Nirupama Baro of NFRSA who bagged five wickets giving away only five runs in her 6 overs spell.

NFRSA, rode on Nirupama’s terrific performance, bowled out 23 in 26.2 overs. Later NFRSA reached the target in 3.1 overs losing a single wicket.

Brief scores: Biswanath 23 (26.2 overs), Nirupama Baro 5-5, Archana Dutta 2-3; NFRSA 26-1 (3.1 overs), Monikha Das 22 no.

