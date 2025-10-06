Guwahati: Selection trials for Pickleball Nationals concludes

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Selection Trials for Pickleball concluded at the Pickleball Club in the city today. The event was organized by the Assam Pickleball Association under the aegis of the Indian Pickleball Association.

The trials were conducted to select players who will represent Team Assam at the upcoming Pickleball Nationals, scheduled to be held from November 13 in Bengaluru. The tournament is graded as PWR200 (Pickleball World Rankings) where players will earn World ranking points.

The two-day event witnessed the participation of around 80 players from across the state, competing in 12 different categories across boys, girls, men, and women divisions.

Results: Boys U-16 Singles: Winner: Ayyan Rehman (11–7), Runner-up: Aditya Bikram Kaman. Girls U-16 Singles: Winner: Prapti Baruah (11–10), Runner-up: Nayeem Hussain. Men’s Singles Open: Winner: Aditya Bikram Kaman (15–5), Runner-up: Swagat Baruah. Men’s Singles 30+: Winner: Rajat Sarda (15–6), Runner-up: Aayush Agarwal. Women’s Singles 30+: Winner: Anangsha Alomyan (11–8), Runner-up: Manaswinee Hazarika. Mixed Doubles Open: Winners: Rajat Sarda & Anangsha Alomyan (15–4), Runners-up: Jonaied Toshif & Manaswinee Hazarika. Men’s Doubles Open: Winners: Parth More & Swagat Baruah (15–10), Runners-up: Mayukh Talukdar & Jonaied Toshif. Men’s Singles 40+: Winner: Dr. Madhurjya Baruah (11–7), Runner-up: Rohan Abraham. Women’s Singles 40+: Winner: Nazneen Rahman (11–6), Runner-up: Babita Mohan Langthasa. Men’s Singles 50+: Winner: Mridulal Barkakoti (11–8), Runner-up: Bulbul Das. Men’s Doubles 50+: Winners: Bipul Kumar Talukdar & Shahnawaz Zaffar (11–9), Runners-up: Tiken Chandra Basumatary & Hyder Ali Rymbai. Men’s Singles 60+: Winner: Amlandeep Das (11–9), Runner-up: Mridulal Barkakoti.

