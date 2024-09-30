Guwahati: Semifinals of GSA B Division Football League on Monday at Nehru Stadium

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Both the semifinals of the GSA B Division Football League will be held at the Nehru Stadium on Monday. Rajbari AC will take on Rising XI in one semifinal and Frontier Club will face 91 Yards Club in the other last four-game.

Meanwhile in the B Division relegation round match Narengi Royal FC beat New Star Club 3-1. Chandmari SC won against Guwahati United FC by a solitary goal in the relegation round match in C Division.

