Guwahati: Sporting achievers felicitated on Sports Day celebration

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Abhiruchi Group today honoured players, coaches, and sports organizers during a well-organized felicitation ceremony held at the DTRP Stadium in Guwahati. The event marked the culmination of the 52nd Abhiruchi Sports Day celebrations.

The sports day celebration, which began on Wednesday to mark the birthday Assamâ€™s first Arjuna Awardee athlete Bhogeswar Baruah, concluded on Thursday with a sports quiz competition followed by the award presentation ceremony. Several distinguished individuals were recognized for their contributions to sports in Assam.

Noted sports organizer Muralidhar Choudhury received the prestigious RG Baruah Award for Eminent Sports Organizer, while athletics coach Nipon Das was honoured with the Chidananda Das Award for Coaching Excellence. The Jogesh Sarma Krira Udyogi Award went to Babul Khan from Sivasagar, and the Chandra Nath Chakravarty Award for Excellence in Physical Education was presented to physical instructor Dilip Sarma.

Among the young talents, Jenessa Bipul (table tennis) and Boruah Maneet Kashyap (archery) were awarded the Gopal Baruah Award, acknowledging their promising performances in their respective sports. 38 players from Assam, who represented India in the last year, were also foliated in the same function.

In addition to the awardees, several individuals were felicitated for their dedication and contribution to the sporting landscape of Assam. These included sports organizers Rupen Bora, Kamal Lochan Das, and Bangshidhar Kalita; former player Md. Kalimuddin Ahmed; and Dr. Geeta Dutta Baruah, Principal of the SSA.

