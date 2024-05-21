Guwahati Sports Association (GSA) Announces Women Squad For Kanaklata Barua Inter District Women’s Cricket Championship

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Sports Association (GSA) have announced their team for the upcoming Kanaklata Barua Inter District Women’s Cricket Championship scheduled to be held at the Nehru stadium in Guwahati from May 22 onwards.

Hiramoni Saikia was named as the captain of the team while Sneha Sinha will be the team's vice-captain.

The players included in the squad are Hiramoni Saikia (Captain), Ruhina Pegu, Jyoti Devi, Sibani Bishnoi, Sneha Sinha (Vice Captain), Jinan Hussain, Joyshree Hazarika, Nishita Bhattacharyya, Sikha Bora, Binita Sarma, Baibhabee Das, Shreyashree Das, Saanvi Jain, Samjita Barman and Aaraina Sonowal.

This team will be coached by Ashok Talukdar and Bhaskarjyoti Barman with Mazneen Sultana Ali Ahmed acting as its Manager.