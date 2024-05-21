Guwahati Sports Association (GSA) Announces Women Squad For Kanaklata Barua Inter District Women’s Cricket Championship

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Sports Association (GSA) have announced their team for the upcoming Kanaklata Barua Inter District Women’s Cricket Championship scheduled to be held at the Nehru stadium in Guwahati from May 22 onwards.
Hiramoni Saikia was named as the captain of the team while Sneha Sinha will be the team's vice-captain.
The players included in the squad are Hiramoni Saikia (Captain), Ruhina Pegu, Jyoti Devi, Sibani Bishnoi, Sneha Sinha (Vice Captain), Jinan Hussain, Joyshree Hazarika, Nishita Bhattacharyya, Sikha Bora, Binita Sarma, Baibhabee Das, Shreyashree Das, Saanvi Jain, Samjita Barman and Aaraina Sonowal.
This team will be coached by Ashok Talukdar and Bhaskarjyoti Barman with Mazneen Sultana Ali Ahmed acting as its Manager.
Meanwhile, earlier last year, Bokakhat emerged champion in the Kanaklata Barua Women’s Inter-District Cricket Tournament played in Goalpara. They outplayed Dibrugarh by 9 wickets in the final.
Bokakhat won the toss and elected to field first. It turned out to be a wise decision as Dibrugarh struggled to get going, losing wickets at regular intervals.
The entire team was bowled out for a meagre 46 runs in just 22.4 overs. Gayatri Gurung scored the highest runs for Dibrugarh with 13 runs, while Rashmi Dey was the pick of the bowlers for Bokakhat, taking 3 wickets and conceding just 3 runs.
Pallak Kumari also chipped in with 2 wickets at the cost of just 2 runs.
Chasing a modest target of 47 runs, Bokakhat got off to a steady start with openers Avantika Munda and Tinamoni Patgiri putting on 21 runs for the first wicket.
Although Munda was dismissed for 15, Tinamoni and Uma Chetry made sure that there were no further hiccups and the side chased the target in just 12.1 overs.
Tinamoni remained unbeaten on 12, while Chetry was not out on 9. Rashmi Dey was named the player of the match for her excellent bowling performance.
