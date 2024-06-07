Guwahati Claim Full Points Against Dibrugarh In Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket

GUWAHATI: Guwahati claimed full points against Dibrugarh by virtue of 1st innings lead in the Round 2 match of the Senior Inter District cricket for Nuruddin Ahmed trophy at Jalan Outdoor stadium in Dibrugarh.

Resuming at 252 for 7 on the final day, the visitors were bundled out for 261 runs in 60.4 overs in their first innings.

In reply, Dibrugarh could managed only 202 runs in 72.3 overs. Ishaan Ahmed and Joy Borah were the pick of the batters, scoring 79 runs and 57 runs respectively. Leg spinner Pushparaj Sharma grabbed 5 wickets for 45 runs while Kunal Sarma took 3 wickets.

The match was supposed to start on Tuesday but the first day’s play was washed out due to rain.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Guwahati Sports Association had announced its squad for their 2nd round match in the Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket.

The players included in the squad are Saahil Jain, Rishav Das, Kunal Sarma, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Pradyun Saikia, Hrishikesh Tamuli, Dharani Rabha, Subham Mandal, Pushparaj Sharma, Jitu Ali, Diwiz Pathak, Abdul Ajij Kuraishi, Ronit Akhtar, Rajveer Singh and Rangojyoti Kharghoria.

Saahil Jain was named as the captain while Kunal Sarma fulfilled the role of vice-captain. This team is coached by former IPL player Abu Nechim Ahmed with Rajib Rajbongshi serving as the team manager.

