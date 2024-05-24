Guwahati Take First Innings Lead Against NFRSA In Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket Championship

GUWAHATI: Guwahati has taken a comfortable lead of 110 runs in the first innings against NFRSA on day I of the Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket Championship at Goalpara on Thursday.

A terrific bowling performance from Kunal Sarma (7/52) helped Guwahati to restrict NFRSA for a meagre score of 102 in 30.4 overs in their first innings.

Later, riding on a scintillating knock from Saahil Jain (93, 122 balls 4X12, 6X1), Guwahati put 212 runs on the board in their first innings losing all wickets. NFRSA were 0-0 in their second innings at stumps.

Brief scores: NFRSA 102 (30.4 overs)- Kunal Saikia 24, Sarupam Purkayastha 17, Kunal Sarma 7/52. Guwahati 1st innings: 212 (57.4 Overs), Saahil Jain 93, Rajveer Singh 28, Hrishikesh Tamuli 39, Deepak Gohain 4/41, Sarupam Purkayastha 4/55. NFRSA 2nd innings 0-0.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Guwahati took 1st innings lead of 44 runs in the Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket Tournament against Rangia on Friday.

Riding on Kunal Sarma’s superb bowling, who took 5-62, Guwahati restricted Rangia’s 1st innings at 129. Rangia however made a good comeback and bowled out Guwahati for 173 in their 1st innings.

Rangia struggled in the second innings also and were 22-5 at stumps on day I.

Brief scores: Aryan Kashyap 42, M. Habib 27, Kunal Sarma 5/62, Rohit Singh 3/24, Guwahati Ist Innings 173, Rishav Das 35, Saahil Jain 34, Shubham Mandal 32, Pradyun Saikia 24, Rangia second innings 22/5, Rohit Singh 3/7, Kunal Sarma 2/11.

