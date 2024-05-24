Guwahati: MCCC Defeats KCCC In Dhan Sena Memorial U-14 Inter School And Coaching Centre Cricket

GUWAHATI: Machkhowa Cricket Coaching Centre (MCCC) registered a comfortable 8 wicket victory against Kamrup Cricket Coaching Centre of Changsari (KCCC) in the first quarter final of the Dhan Sena Memorial U-14 Inter School and Coaching Centre Cricket held at Guwahati's Latasil ground.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, NE Sports Association and Rhinoland Cricket Academy won their respective matches in the 17th Dhan Sena Sinha Memorial Inter Cricket Coaching Tournament held at the Latasil ground.

In the opening game, NE Sports Association beat River View Rising Star CCC by a huge margin of 108 runs. Dilshan Manjar of winning team scored an unbeaten hundred (100 no, 4X13, 6X3). Rhinoland in the other game beat Navaratna CA (Nalbari) by 7 wickets.

Notably, The 17th Dhansena Memorial U-14 Inter School cum Coaching Centre Cricket Competition got under way at the Latasil ground earlier this month.

The competition was inaugurated by former cricketer Utpal Bhattacharya and Ashim Ghosal in presence of several other guests.

River Rine Cricket coaching Centre, the host of the meet, also felicitated three former Ranji cricketers Mukut Das, Prafulla Kalita and Sumit Nag in the inaugural ceremony.

