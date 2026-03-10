Guwahati Team Triumphs at Sualkuchi's Women Athletes Quiz on International Women's Day

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The third edition of Ramcharan Baishya Memorial All Assam Open Sports Quiz Competition was held at Sualkuchi Budram Madhav Satradhikar College on Sunday. The event was organized by the Sports Academy of Sualkuchi, a leading sports organization of Kamrup district, in memory of noted social worker Ramcharan Baishya.

As the competition was arranged on the occasion of International Women’s Day, the theme of this year’s quiz competition was “Women Athletes.”

The event was inaugurated by Pankaj Bharali, the Sub-Divisional Sports Officer of Kamrup district. Renowned quizmaster Dipankar Kaushik conducted the competition.

Mridul Ram Kalita and Dipanjan Dev from Guwahati emerged the champions while Manas Pratim Das and Pratirup Bayan from Boko secured the second position. Rubul Kalita and Bhupal Sharma from Nalbari grabbed the third spot.

Moreover, Gaurav Haloi and Mahikshit Goswami from Guwahati, Manas Jyoti Baishya and Rebati Mohan Phukan from Guwahati, and Kamal Medhi and Biswajit Sharma from Guwahati secured the next three positions.

The prize distribution ceremony was attended by Dr. Nihar Ranjan Kalita, Principal of Sualkuchi Budram Madhav Satradhikar College along with noted educationist Bikash Kalita, and Sanjay Nath, Director of TIX Computer Institute, Sualkuchi.

