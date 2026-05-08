Guwahati Tighten Grip While Silchar Struggle in Nur Uddin Tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati strengthened their position against Tezpur, while Silchar found themselves in trouble against Tinsukia on the opening day of the Nur Uddin Senior Inter-District Cricket Tournament final round matches played here on Thursday.

At the ACA Stadium, Guwahati rode on a magnificent unbeaten century from Rishav Das to post a commanding 359/4 in their first innings against Tezpur at stumps. The stylish batter remained unbeaten on 152 off 237 deliveries, hitting 18 boundaries and two sixes during his marathon knock.

Rishav received solid support from Sumit Ghadigaonkar, who played an aggressive innings of 82 from 97 balls with seven fours and three sixes, while Sumit Kashyap contributed a fluent 58 (4X7, 6X2) off 87 deliveries. For Tezpur, Rabh Chetry claimed two wickets for 102 runs.

Meanwhile, at Judges’ Field, Silchar struggled in reply to Tinsukia’s first innings total of 210. At stumps on Day 1, Silchar were reeling at 65/5, still trailing by 145 runs.

Earlier, Tinsukia were bowled out for 210 in 59.2 overs, thanks largely to Danish Ahmed’s fighting 65 (5X7, 6X2) off 118 balls. Bibek Sharma added 40 (4X1, 6X4), while Nihar Deka chipped in with 28. Rahul Singh was the standout bowler for Silchar with impressive figures of 5/58.

In reply, Silchar’s batting collapsed under pressure as Praseer Changmai ripped through the top order with figures of 3/22. Roshan Topno remained unbeaten on 25, while Subham Mandal scored 23 to provide some resistance.

Also Read: Indian women’s recurve team stuns 10-time Olympic champions Korea to reach Archery World Cup final in Shanghai