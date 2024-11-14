Guwahati: Upset continues in ITF Masters MT200 Tennis Tournament at AATA complex

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Upset continues in the ITF Masters MT200 Tennis Tournament as two seeded players bowed out from the competition held at the AATA complex on Wednesday. Unseeded Amlandeep Das of Assam caused a major upset in the men’s singles +55 category semifinals by defeating top seed S N Vasistha of Chandigarh 6-0, 6-4. In another upset, unseeded Prasurya Borah defeated 3rd seed Pankaj Saini of Delhi to reach the semifinals in the men’s singles +35 age group.

