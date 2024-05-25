Guwahati win by 10 wickets over NFRSA in Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati scripted a convincing 10-wicket win over NFRSA in the Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket tournament held at Goalpara today. Guwahati required 16 runs in the second innings and they reached the target in 5.2 overs without losing a wicket.

Earlier, Kunal Sarma, who took seven wickets in the first innings, also bowled well in the second innings and picked up 5-78 that helped Guwahati to restrict NFRSA 125 in the second innings. In the second innings Kunal got good support from Rohit Singh (4-38). Kunal finished the match 12-130.

NFRSA, once 6-45 in the second innings, managed to take their score over hundred because of Abhilash Gogoi (56) and Kunal Saikia (29) who tried to give a little resistance. The duo added 46 runs on the seventh wicket. However once the partnership was broken Guwahati quickly wrapped up NFRSA’s innings.

Brief scores: NFRSA 1st innings 102, Guwahati 1st innings 212, NFRSA second innings 125 (27.5 overs)- Abhilash Gogoi 56, Kunal Saikia 29, Kunal Sarma 5-78, Rohit Singh 4-38. Guwahati 2nd innings 19-0 (5.2 overs)- Pradyun Saikia 11 no, Rajveer Singh 8 no.

