Guwahati: NFRSA Registers Emphatic Victory Against Bilasipara In Kanaklata Women’s Inter District Cricket Championship

GUWAHATI: Monikha Das’ century guided NFRSA to register a huge 189-run victory over Bilasipara in the Kanaklata Women’s Inter District Cricket Championship held at the Nehru Stadium.

Electing to bat first, NFRSA scored 231-6 in their 30 overs. Monikha took 78 balls to score 101 with the help of 13 boundaries. Kalpana Chautal (61, 4X10) also scored a half century.

In response, Bilasipara were bowled out for just 42 in 27.3 overs and Kalpana Chautal shone with the ball having delivered an impressive figure of 3-11.

Friday’s match: Guwahati vs Bilasipara.

Meanwhile, Guwahati made a winning start in the Kanaklata Baruah Women’s Inter District Cricket thrashing Rangia by 10 wickets in the opening game played at the Nehru Stadium.

Electing to bat first, Rangia could only manage to score 48 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in their 30 overs and Guwahati took just 4.2 overs to reach the target without losing a wicket.

Earlier in the morning, former first class cricketer Mukut Das and joint secretary of the Assam Cricket Association Ranjinder Singh attended the brief inaugural function and they were also introduced to the players.

The opening ceremony was also attended by president of Guwahati Sports Association Paresh Chandra Das and Minu Alam, member of Apex Council, Assam Cricket Association.

Also Read: Guwahati Make Winning Start In Kanaklata Baruah Women’s Inter District Cricket

Also Watch: