Guwahati win by 4 wickets against Barpeta in Pulin Das Trophy Inter district Boys U-14 Cricket Tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati registered four wickets win against Barpeta in the Pulin Das Trophy Inter district Boys U-14 Cricket Tournament match held at the Amingaon Cricket ground here today. In the other match of the day Jorhat won by three wickets against Bongaigaon at the ACA Stadium complex.

Brief scores: 1st match- Barpeta 122 (26.3 overs), Abhijit Sutradhar 25, Ashwin Singh 4-9, Guwahati 123-6 (21.3 overs), Nilabhra Nibir Medhi 28 no, Garv Sing 4-31.

2nd match: Bongaigaon 125 (29.2 overs), Abhik Das 29, Aman Kandu 26, Ishan R Dutta 3-24, Jorhat 127-7 (20.4 overs), Priyam Sarkar 37, Aditya Kumar Ray 3-32.

Also Read: Sitaram Chhawchharia Under -19 Inter Organization Cricket tournament: WRNE beat Goalpara Cricket Academy

Also Watch: