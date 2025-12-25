Gyan Ranjan Bora Clinches Double Titles at Inter-Media Table Badminton Championships

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Gyan Ranjan Bora of Prag News annexed double crown in the Inter-Media Table Badminton Championships of the TOPCEM-ASJA Media Sports Festival 2025-26 held at Kanaklata Indoor Stadium here on Wednesday.

Gyan won both the men’s singles title as well as the team event. After blanking out All India Radio (AIR) team of Manas Pratim Sarma and Mandeep Mahanta 2-0 in team event final in tandem with Jitendra Achit Chutia, Gyan defeated Mandeep Mahanta of AIR 15-5, 15-7 in the men’s singles final.

Rimple Rajkumari of Doordarshan Kendra lifted the women’s singles crown getting the better of three-time champion Reshma Haider of NorthEast Live 21-8 in the final. Earlier the championship was declared open by ASJA Chairman Subodh Malla Barua, while ASJA Working President Sushim Ghosh and Secretary Imtiaz Ahmed also attended the opening ceremony.

Incidentally, the tournament happened to be the last competitive event at the historic Kanaklata Indoor Stadium which is going to be dismantled in the next few days to build a new state-of-the-art sports complex at the site of the RG Baruah Sports Complex.

