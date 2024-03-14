Winning start for Orgeng FC, Guwahati City FC in T Ao Football competition at Sipajhar Stadium

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Orgeng FC and Guwahati City FC made winning start in the 4th Dr T Ao Football competition which got under way at Sipajhar Stadium on Wednesday. Orgeng FC defeated local outfit Dauranga FC by 2-0. Winning team scored both the goals within ten minutes of kick off through Amit Thakuriya and Situ Basumatary. In the other game of the day Gauhati City FC beat Kamrupa FC by identical margin. Jitu Ahmed put ahead Guwahati City FC in the 65th minute and Amit Kumar Mallik increased the margin ten minutes later.

Earlier the four-team competition was inaugurated by Dr Paramananda Rajbongshi, MLA of Sipajhar. The inaugural ceremony was also attended by the president of Dr T Ao Centenary Celebration Committee Swapnanil Barua and several former players and sports organizers of Sipajhar.

