Icon Sports Club clinch GTC Women’s Cricket League title defeats Gauhati Town Club by 36 runs

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Icon Sports Club lifted the 1st GTC Women’s Cricket League defeating Gauhati Town Club in the final by 36 runs at the Judges Field here today. Rode on a half century knock from Shashi Mathur (50, 44balls, 4X7, 6X1) Icon Sports Club, elected to bat first, scored 127-5 in 20 overs. Anita Lodhi (22) was the other major contributor. In reply Gauhati Town Club bowled out 91 runs in 17.3 overs. Anamika Bori (39) was the top scorer. After bat Anita Lodhi also performed well with the ball and bagged 3-18. She got good support from Hemi Mili (2-14) and Rubi Chetri (2-16). The award ceremony was attended by Gauhati Sports Association President Paresh Chandra Das as the Chief Guest along with Nasir Gul Khan, Sports Secretary (cricket) of the Gauhati Sports Association and others.

Individual Award winners: Best Batter: Kushi Sharma (91 yards Club), Best Bowler: Urmila Chatterjee (Icon Sports Club), Player of the Tournament: Anita Lodhi (Icon Sports Club). Player of the final: Anita Lodhi (Icon Sports Club).

