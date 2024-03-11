Icon Sports Club, Gauhati Town Club (GTC) earn full points in GTC Women’s Cricket League

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Icon Sports Club and Gauhati Town Club (GTC) earned full points winning their respective matches in the 1st GTC Women’s Cricket League at the Judges Field here today. Icon Sports Club defeated City Cricket Club by 132 runs and Gauhati Town club won against New Star by 5 wickets.

Brief scores: 1st match: Icon Sports Club 166-4 (20 overs)- Anita Lodhi 56 no, Luiza Tamang 51, Shashi Mathur 33; City Cricket Club 34 (13.1 overs), Urmila Chatterjee 3-3.

2nd match: New Star Club 80 (20 overs), Maini Payang 16, Kakoli Saikia 2-5, Gauhati Town Club 81-5 (10.1 overs), Amontika Munda 41, Priyanka Baruah 20, Maini Payeng 2-22.

