Independence Day Cup: Star Sporting Club defeat Karsang Football Club to enter in pre quarter

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Star Sporting Club entered into the pre-quarter final in the Independence Day Cup Football competition defeating Karsang Football Club of Majuli in a well contested game 5-4 at Nagaon on Monday. While Bivan Jyoti Laskar (2), Dipankar Konwar, Dibyajyoti Bordoloi, and Biraj Bordoloi scored for the winners, Bishal Ravidas (2), Irak Khaklari and Simanta Raj Padun were the scorers for Karsang.

