Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri to play his 150th international match in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati is going to witness one of the most memorable moments of Indian football on Tuesday as Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri is all set to play his 150th international match for India here on Tuesday. In the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 encounter on Tuesday at the Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium, India will play Afghanistan. This would be talismanic Indian striker’s 150th career match.

Chhetri, a prolific goal-getter, first donned the Senior National Team jersey on June 12, 2005, in a friendly match against Pakistan in Quetta. He was India’s scorer in the 1-1 draw. Since then, he has made 149 appearances for the national team, netting a record 93 goals. Chhetri has the exceptional distinction of being the team’s goal scorer in each of his first, 25th, 50th, 75th, 100th, and 125th games.

Meanwhile, the All India Football Federation will felicitate Chhetri for this unique milestone. AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey said on the federations’ website: “It’s been an awe-inspiring and staggering cruise that all of us have been fortunate to witness since 2005. Chhetri playing his 150th international match is an extraordinary accomplishment that will go a long way in keeping the Indian football flag flying high. He has been a great influencer who has motivated millions to play this beautiful game. I congratulate Chhetri for reaching this great height in international football.”

Meanwhile, both the India and Afghanistan teams today held their practice sessions prior to their forthcoming match. The last encounter between the two sides, which was India’s away game held in Saudi Arabia, came to an end as a draw.

Also Read: Sunil Chhetri leads India’s charge for FIFA World Cup qualification against Afghanistan

Also Watch: