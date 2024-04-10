Indian Super League (ISL): Chennaiyin FC notch crucial win as NEUFC crash out of playoffs race

Chennai: Ankit Mukherjee scored the winner in the second half added time as Chennaiyin FC sent NorthEast United FC crashing out of the playoffs race with a come-from-behind 2-1 victory in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Tuesday night.

With both teams eyeing the vacant sixth spot in the standings, the Juan Pedro Benali-coached NorthEast United FC took a decisive step forward, thanks to the goal by the in-form Jithin M.S. However, two late strikes by defenders Aakash Sangwan and Ankit Mukherjee helped the Marina Machans secure their third straight win.

Chennaiyin FC are peaking at the right time, and they now stand at 27 points from 21 matches in the competition. With 23 points from as many matches, NorthEast United FC cannot catch up to them even if they win their only remaining fixture against Odisha FC. With 24 points and a match left to play, East Bengal FC are still in the tussle for the sixth spot with Chennaiyin FC. IANS

