Inter District Cricket Tournament for Boys U-14 for Pulin Das Trophy begins today

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 1st Inter District Cricket Tournament for Boys U-14 for Pulin Das Trophy will start from tomorrow. The 1st Round of the tournament will be held in 10 different venues- Morigaon, Nagaon, Silchar, Rangia, Biswanath , Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Dibrugarh and Golaghat. All together 39 teams are participating in this tournament and 12 teams from 6 zones will progress further after the end of the 1st round. The final round of the tournament will be played in Guwahati from April 4. From this tournament, a few promising players will be selected for induction in the ACA Cricket Academy.

