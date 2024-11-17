ITF Junior J60 World Ranking Tennis to begin on Monday at All Assam Tennis Association Complex

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The ITF Junior J60 World Ranking Tennis Tournament is set to commence at the All Assam Tennis Association (AATA) Complex in Guwahati on November 18. Kausar Jamil Hilaly, Commissioner and Secretary of Sports and Youth Welfare, Assam, will officially inaugurate the tournament. Lakhya Konwar, general secretary of the Assam Olympic Association, also attended the event.

At a press conference, Raktim Saikia, president of the All Assam Tennis Association (AATA), revealed details about the tournament. The main singles draws for both boys and girls will feature 32 players each, with 24 earning direct entry, four advancing from the qualification rounds, and four receiving wild card entries. Wild cards have been awarded to Raunak Kashyap and Riyan Kashyap from Assam along with Adhiraj Thakur and Namit Bhatia in the boys’ category. Sherry Sharma and Snigdha Patibandla, both from Assam, along with Prachi Malik and Akansha Ghosh received wild cards in the girls’ category.

Ankush Dutta, AATA’s general secretary informed that they received 24 entries from abroad and 21 players confirmed their participation. Players will compete for ITF Ranking Points starting from the pre-quarterfinals. The singles champions and runners-up will earn 60 and 36 points respectively, while doubles winners and runners-up will secure 45 and 27 points.

Treasurer Swapnil Borthakur, vice president Subroto Sarmah and newly elected vice president of the Assam Olympic Association Subodh Malla Barua were also present at the media briefing.

