Jammu and Kashmir win against Gujarat in BC Roy Trophy at Nurul Amin Stadium 

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Jammu and Kashmir produced a dominant 5-2 victory against Gujarat, while Tripura drew Madhya Pradesh 2-2 in Tier 2 of the Junior Boys’ National Football Championship for BC Roy Trophy at the Nurul Amin Stadium, Nagaon on Monday.

Playing their first match of the tournament, Jammu and Kashmir produced a fine showing against Gujarat, with a Zeeshan Anwar Lone (36’, 45+1’) brace. Mohamad Hamza (33’), Sahil Hussain Bhat (63’), and Aazim Parveez Najar (69’) scored the other three. Adison Meetei (12’) and Vedant Gujjar (90+5’) scored for Gujarat.

Madhya Pradesh took the lead twice, but could not hold on to it against Tripura, who banked on a brace by captain Bonglal Ril Halam (62’, 68’). Anubhav Kanti (4’) and Md. Jeheruddin (64’) scored one each for Madhya Pradesh.

