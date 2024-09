Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam thrashed Lakshadweep 7-0 in the Sub Junior National Football Tournament held at Jorhat on Sunday. The winner was leading 3-0 in the first half. While Sahir Kujur and Tanmoy Boruah scored two goals each, Mohammed Hassan, Arup Karmakar, and Deep Thaose scored the other goals in the game.

Also Read: Assam Crush Madhya Pradesh 6-1 to Win Sub-Junior Boys' National Football Championship; Telangana Triumphs 7-3 Over Lakshadweep

Also Watch: