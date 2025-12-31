Jorhat Open Tennis Tournament: Double crown for Chandra and Arisha

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chandra Sekhar Mohanty of Guwahati and Arisha Mahin Choudhury from Jorhat clinched double crown at the 33rd Jorhat Open Tennis Tournament, which concluded at the Jorhat Tennis Club today. Mohanty emerged champion in both the Boys’ Under-14 singles and doubles events while Arisha achieved titles in the Girls’ Under-14 singles and the Girls’ Under-18 doubles event.

Final Results: Boys U-12 Singles: Aryan Bharali of Golaghat bt Ayaan Rahman of Guwahati (7-6 , 6-0). Boys U-14 Singles: Chandra Sekhar Mohanty of Guwahati bt Eashandeer Boro of NRL (6-1, 6-2)/ Boys U-14 Doubles : Chandra Sekhar Mohanty (Ghy) & Eashandeep Boro (NRL) bt Raynard PB Kashyap (NRL) & Ayyan Rehman (GHY) (2-6, 6-3, 11-9). Boys U- 18 Singles: Ramanuj Talukdar of Guwahati bt Prashandeep Borah of NRL (6-4, 6-1)/ Mens Singles: Sidhant Deka of Guwahati bt Tushar Paul of Golaghat (1-6, 6-3, 6-0). Girls U- 18 Singles: Mrigakshee Changmai of Guwahati bt Arisha Mahin Choudhury of Jorhat (7-6 , 6-2). Girls U-14 Singles: Arisha Mahin Choudhury of Jorhat bt Mrigakshee Changmai of Guwahati (6-3, 7-6 ).Girl Under 18 Doubles: Arisha Mahin Choudhury (Jrt) & Sanskriti Saurav Borah (Jrt) BEAT Devanshi Tamuly (Glt) & Abhipsa Gogoi (NRL) (6-2, 6-1). Mens Doubles : Jeet Dutta (Jorhat) & Tushar Paul (Golaghat) BEAT Arunansu Borthakur (Guwahati) & Sidhant Deka (Guwahati) 6-4, 6-4.

