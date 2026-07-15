Jorhat register six-wicket win in ACA Girls U-15 Inter-District Cricket Championship

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Jorhat secured a convincing six-wicket victory over Sivasagar in the ACA Girls U-15 Inter-District Cricket Championship at Judges Field here on Tuesday.

Batting first, Sivasagar were bowled out for 70 runs in 31.3 overs. Mrigakhi Dowari top-scored for the side with an unbeaten 16, while Rashi Das and Ateksha Kashyap claimed two wickets each for Jorhat.

In reply, Jorhat chased down the target in 25.2 overs, losing four wickets in the process. Ateksha Kashyap remained unbeaten on 19 to guide her team home, while Sivasagar’s Palki Rana returned impressive figures of 3 wickets for 20 runs.

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