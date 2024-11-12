Jothai club defeats Eleven Stars Club to clinch Bodoland Martyr’s gold Cup

OUR CORRESPONDENT,

KOKRAJHAR: Jothai Club of Kokrajhar clinched the champions trophy of the 24th Bodoland Martyr’s Gold Cup by defeating Eleven Stars Club of Bongaigaon by 2-1 in the final at Kokrajhar District Sports Association (KDSA) field on Sunday.

Sensou Brahma scored the both goals for the winning side in 4th and 16th minutes while Arbin of Eleven Star Club scored in 75th minute.

The championship trophy along with Rs. 1 lakh was given away by Deputy Secretary of BTC Rijendra Brahma and president of the KDSA Kabiranjan Brahma respectively while the runners up trophy along with Rs. 50,000 was given away by the president of Kokrajhar district Assam Master Athletic Association Maguram Baglary and DSO of Kokrajhar Pradip Narzary. Kokrajhar MLA Lawrence Islary sponsored the championship amount.

On the other hand, the best player trophy and Rs. 5,000 was given away by renowned footballer Nibaran Brahma to Biraj Basumatary of Jothai Club.

