Sunrise Athletics Club register thrilling win against Navajyoti Club in GSA ‘A’ Division Football League

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Sunrise Athletics Club staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Navajyoti Club 3-2 in a thrilling encounter at the GSA ‘A’ Division Football League held at Nehru Stadium on Tuesday. The victory earned Sunrise three crucial points, propelling them to the top of the points table.

The match unfolded in two contrasting halves for Sunrise who went into the game staying at second spot in the points table. Navajyoti dominated the first half, taking a 1-0 lead, and extended their advantage early in the second half with another goal. Both the goals were scored by Pudam Proja.

Trailing 0-2, Sunrise started to regroup and they turned the game around in sensational fashion, scoring three goals in just 12 minutes.

Cleaven Hmar, who came on as a substitute and later adjudged player of the match, , played a pivotal role in the turnaround. Nelson Rymbai kicked off the revival with a goal in the 65th minute. Sunrise’s momentum continued as Rohit Tayegam found the net in the 68th minute, followed by Wajid Ali’s goal in the 77th minute, sealing the thrilling win.

Sunrise's victory lifted them to the top of the standings with 13 points from five games.

Wednesday’s Match: Dynamo Club vs Gauhati Town Club

