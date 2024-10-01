Local Sports

Junior World Wushu Championship: Assam Wushu players win medals from world meet

Two wushu players from Assam Nang Mingbi Borphukan and Abhijit Buragohain won medals in the 9th Junior World Wushu Championship held at Bandar Seri Begawan
Junior World Wushu Championship
Published on

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Two wushu players from Assam Nang Mingbi Borphukan and Abhijit Buragohain won medals in the 9th Junior World Wushu Championship held at Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei from September 22-30. Nang Mingbi Borphukan, who participated in the Sub-Junior category, won a Silver medal. On the other hand Abhijit Buragohain collected a bronze medal in the Junior category (below 60 kg).

Also Read: Assam win 5 medals in 33rd Senior (Men & Women) National Wushu Championships

Also Watch:             

Junior World Wushu Championship
Assam Wushu

Top News

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com