Junior World Wushu Championship: Assam Wushu players win medals from world meet

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Two wushu players from Assam Nang Mingbi Borphukan and Abhijit Buragohain won medals in the 9th Junior World Wushu Championship held at Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei from September 22-30. Nang Mingbi Borphukan, who participated in the Sub-Junior category, won a Silver medal. On the other hand Abhijit Buragohain collected a bronze medal in the Junior category (below 60 kg).

