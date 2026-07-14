Kamrup clinches double crown at Sub-Junior and Mini Roll Ball Championship in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Kamrup achieved a double crown at the 6th Sub-Junior and 9th Inter-District Mini Roll Ball Championship, organized by the Guwahati Roll Ball Association, which was concluded in Guwahati on Sunday. Teams from Moran, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia-Doomdooma, Nagaon, Morigaon, Nalbari, Kamrup, South Kamrup, Kamrup Metro, Dibrugarh, Guwahati districts participated in the tournament.

In the Mini (under-11) girls’ final, Dibrugarh defeated Kamrup Metro 5–3 to take the title; Guwahati won the bronze medal.

In the boys’ final, Morigaon beat Dibrugarh 5–4 to claim the championship; Dibrugarh Sadar took bronze.

In the Junior (under-17) boys’ final, Kamrup defeated Morigaon 4–2 to wear the winner’s crown; Dibrugarh won the bronze.

In the girls’ section, Kamrup beat Chandrapur 3–1 to win the title; Tinsukia claimed the bronze

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