Kanaklata Barua Inter-District Women’s T20 Tournament to Begin on September 12

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has announced the fixtures for the Kanaklata Barua Inter-District Women’s Cricket Tournament 2026, which will be played in T20 format from September 12. The tournament will feature teams representing various districts of Assam, with the preliminary rounds scheduled to be held at four venues — Morigaon, Mangaldai, Dibrugarh and Barpeta. The two semi-finals will be played on September 22, followed by the final on September 23.

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