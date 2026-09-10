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Kanaklata Barua Inter-District Women’s T20 Tournament to Begin on September 12

Assam’s Kanaklata Barua Inter-District Women’s T20 Cricket Tournament 2026 to begin Sept 12, with semis on Sept 22 and final on Sept 23.
Kanaklata Barua Inter-District Women’s Cricket Tournament 2026
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GUWAHATI: The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has announced the fixtures for the Kanaklata Barua Inter-District Women’s Cricket Tournament 2026, which will be played in T20 format from September 12. The tournament will feature teams representing various districts of Assam, with the preliminary rounds scheduled to be held at four venues — Morigaon, Mangaldai, Dibrugarh and Barpeta. The two semi-finals will be played on September 22, followed by the final on September 23.

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Assam Cricket Association
Kanaklata Barua Inter-District Women’s Cricket Tournament 2026
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