Kanaklata Baruah Memorial Women’s Inter District Cricket: Final Match between Jorhat, Biswanath abandons due to rain

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHAIT: The final round group match between Jorhat and Biswanath in the Kanaklata Baruah Memorial Women’s Inter District Cricket was abandoned due to rain. Both the teams shared one point each in the game. Meanwhile in the final group game NFRSA will take on Dhemaji on Tuesday. Both Dhemaji and NFRSA collected four points each from their previous two outings but Dhemaji are now top of the points table because of better net run rate.

