Guwahati: River Rine Advance Into Semis Of Dhan Sena Memorial U-14 Cricket

GUWAHATI: River Rine Cricket Coaching Centre stormed into the semi final in the Dhan Sena Memorial U-14 Cricket defeating Guwahati Cricket Coaching Centre by 7 runs at the Latasil ground here on Sunday.

Brief scores: River Rine CCC 150 (30 overs)- Mrinmoy Das 61, Bhaswat Adhikari 26, Swaroop Sarma 2-21, Guwahati CCC 143 (29.4 overs)-Hitakrit Kashyap 38, Nakhil Zaman 22, Bhaswat Adhikari 3-15, Manish Upadhyay 3-20.

Meanwhile, earlier last month, Machkhowa Cricket Coaching Centre (MCCC) registered a comfortable 8 wicket victory against Kamrup Cricket Coaching Centre of Changsari (KCCC) in the first quarter final of the Dhan Sena Memorial U-14 Inter School and Coaching Centre Cricket held at Guwahati's Latasil ground.

Notably, the 17th Dhansena Memorial U-14 Inter School cum Coaching Centre Cricket Competition got under way at the Latasil ground earlier this month.

The competition was inaugurated by former cricketer Utpal Bhattacharya and Ashim Ghosal in presence of several other guests.

River Rine Cricket coaching Centre, the host of the meet, also felicitated three former Ranji cricketers Mukut Das, Prafulla Kalita and Sumit Nag in the inaugural ceremony.

