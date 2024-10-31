Kaziranga Heroes defeats Subansiri Champs to lift ACA T-20 Challengers Trophy title

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Kaziranga Heroes emerged champion in the ACA T-20 Challengers Trophy defeating Subansiri Champs by 4 wickets in the final held at the ACA Stadium here on Tuesday. Elected to bat, Subansiri Champs scored 135/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Saurav Mousum Dihingia played a pivotal role with his 41 runs off 42 balls, closely followed by Anurag Talukdar who contributed 37 runs off 25 balls. Senglong Rongpi (23) and Abhilash Gogoi (17) were the other major contributors.

Abir Chakraborty and Arun Sonar picked up two wickets each.

In reply, Kaziranga Heroes reached the target in 19.4 overs losing 6 wickets. Nihar Narah played a well composed knock of 46 from 30 balls and SK Jnyanam contributed 35.

The award ceremony was graced by BCCI joint secretary Devajit Saikia, ACA president Taranga Gogoi, secretary Tridib Konwar and others.

Brief score: Subansiri Champs: 135/8 (20 overs), Saurav Mousum Dihingia 41, Anurag Talukdar 37, Senglong Rongpi 23, Abir Chakraborty 2/18, Arun Sonar 2/21, Kaziranga Heroes: 136/6 (19.4 overs), Nihar Narah 46, SK Jnyanam 35, Arun Sonar not out 15; Prattoy Raj 2/29, Senglong Rongpi 2/19.

Individual Awards: Man of the final: Nihar Narah (Kaziranga Heroes), Player of the Tournament: Nipan Deka (Subansiri Champs, 96 runs and 6 wickets). Best bowler of the Tournament: Bishal Newar (Barak Bravehearts, 11 wickets). Best batter of the Tournament: Saurav Mousum Dihingia (Subansiri Champs, 244 runs).

Also Read: Guwahati: Kaziranga Heroes, Subansiri Champs win in ACA Challengers Trophy

Also Watch: