Khelo India Games (KIUG): Archer Mahek completes double crown; Chandigarh University moves to top

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chandigarh University moved into the top position of the points tally in the 4th edition of the Khelo India Games (KIUG) here today. Chandigarh bagged 10 gold, 10 silver and 13 bronze medals after the end of the day V. Jain University, who were earlier at the top position, came down to second with 8 gold, 6 silver and 6 bronze medals. Savitribai, Phule Pune University are at the third spot with 24 medals (6-7-11).

Meanwhile, archer Mahek Pathan completed a double crown, bagging the compound women and mixed team gold and a team bronze to help Savitribai Phule University consolidate its third position in the overall medals standing .

In the archery competition being held at SAI Archery Range in Meghalaya, Mahek defeated Lovely Professional University’s Sunainadevi 146-142 in the final before teaming up with Parth Korde to beat Sunainadevi and Vikas in a shootout after both teams were locked at 153-153.

Lovely Professional University clinched both the team gold beating Guru Nanak Dev University in both the finals. Their men’s team scraped past 232-231 while the women had an easier 226-223 victory in the summit clash.

In Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, Dilabardeep Singh clinched Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University, Punjab’s first gold medal of the Games in the +109kg category on the final day of weightlifting competition.

Dilabardeep lifted a total of 315 kg, including 140kg in snatch and 175kg in Clean & Jerk, which was 30kgs more than silver winner Raja Sekhar of Yogi Vemana University. Kushal Gowda KV of Jain University won the bronze with a total of 265kg.

Ruchika Dhore of Chandigarh University won the last weightlifting gold among women in +87kg category with a total lift of 185kg. Kurukshetra University’s Muskan Singh (183kg) and Lovely Professional University’s Swati Yadav (179kg) clinched the silver and bronze medal respectively.

In the men’s football competition being held Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Aizawl, University of Calicut defeated University of Calcutta 3-1 to top Group A standings while Punjabi University got the better of Guru Nanak Dev University 1-0 to book their semi-final spot.

Other results:

Football (Women): Group B (Nehru Stadium, Guwahati): University of Calicut drew with Vidyasagar University 2-2, Annamalai University bt Guru Nanak Dev University 2-0.

ARCHERY (Shillong)

Men: Compound Individual: Gold – Chirag Vidyarthi (Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalalya); Silver – Aditya Gadadhe (Savitribai Phule Uni); Bronze – Harpreet Singh Maan (Chandigarh Uni). Compound Team: Gold — Lovely Professional University; Silver – Guru Nanak Dev University; Bronze – Savitribai Phule University.

Women: Compound Individual: Gold – Mahek Pathan (Savitribai Phule Uni); Silver – Sunainadevi (Lovely Professional Uni); Bronze – B Manasa Nayana (Lovely Professional Uni). Compound Team: Gold — Lovely Professional University Punjab; Silver – Guru Nanak Dev University; Bronze — Savitribai Phule University . Compound Mixed Team: Gold – Parth Korde/Mahek Pathan (Savitribai Phule Uni); Silver – Vikas/Sunainadevi (Lovely Professional Uni); Bronze – Sangarsh Dev Singh/Kiran (Guru Nanak Dev Uni).

SHOOTING (Guwahati)

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team: Gold – Devanshi Katara/Udaybhan Singh (Uni of Rajasthan) 17; Silver – Mahit Sandhu/Taj Goel (Punjabi Uni); Bronze – Nikita Kundu/Prashant Dhama (Maharshi Dayanand Uni) 16.

WEIGHTLIFTING (Itanagar)

Men: +109kg: Gold – Dilabardeep Singh (SGGSWU) 315kg; Silver – Raja Sekhar (YVU) 285kg; Bronze – Kushal Gowda KV (JU-KR) 265kg

Women: +87kg: Gold – Ruchika Dhore (CU) 185kg; Silver – Muskan Singh (KU-HR) 183kg; Bronze – Swati Yadav (LPU) 179kg.

