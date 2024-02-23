Khelo India University Games: Assam swimmer Uttara Gogoi bags fifth medal from the pool

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam swimmer Uttara Gogoi added another Khelo India University Games medal to her collection as the swimmer helped her team Chandigarh University to win a silver in the 4x100m freestyle at the Zakir Hussain Aquatic Complex in the city today. It was the fifth medals, 3 of which silver and two bronze, for the swimmer in this edition of the Games.

Uttara, teamed with Bhumi, Bharti, and Hema, finished second, clocking 4:19.36. While the University of Madras (Priyanga, Monicka, Varsha, and Bala) bagged the gold, Savitribai Phule Pune University (Sadhvi, Shweta, Bhakti, and Diksha) collected the bronze medal in this event.

Also Read: Khelo India University Games: Assam swimmer Uttara Gogoi gives Chandigarh University 4 medals

Also Watch: