Khelo India University Games: Assam swimmer Uttara Gogoi gives Chandigarh University 4 medals

GUWAHATI: Another good day for Assam swimmer Uttara Gogoi in the swimming pool of Zakir Hussain Aquatic Complex in the city on Wednesday. The swimmer today picked up three more medals in the Khelo India University Games, representing Chandigarh University.

She won her day’s first medal in the 200-metre butterfly, clocking 2:22.07 sec and it was followed by a bronze in the 100-metre butterfly (1:07.00sec). The other medal, a silver, came in the 4x100 Medley Relay (4:52.12 sec) with Bharti, Bhumi Gupta and Hema. Earlier yesterday, she also won a bronze in the 50-metre butterfly.

Talking to The Sentinel just after the end of day’s competition at the Zakir Hussain Aquatic Complex, Uttara, who hails from Sivasagar, said that she was very happy with her performance. ”I landed in Guwahati with the aim of doing well in my events. I won four medals, and I am really happy,“ the swimmer said.

It may be mentioned here that Uttara also collected four medals in the last edition of the Khelo India University Games. She can improve her performance in Guwahati because the swimmer has one more event left.

Uttara, currently a resident of Bengaluru, is now trained at the Inspire Institute of Sport under a foreign coach, Arilso Champam. Describing her journey into swimming. Uttara said, “I started swimming at Sivasagar, and my family encouraged me a lot to take the sports. Later, I shifted to the Glenmark Aquatic Foundation in Delhi, where I was trained for nearly eight years under Partha Pratim Mazumdar. However, in Delhi, it was a little bit difficult for me to continue both studying and swimming simultaneously, so I decided to shift to Bengaluru. I am thankful to Chandigarh University for giving me good support.”

Uttara today dedicated all the medals that she won here to her coaches, who helped the swimmer to reach this position. “I started swimming under Jatin Gogoi sir, and later Rinki madam, Atikur, and Pegu sir trained me at different times. Later, Partha sir guided me to shape my career, and now I am training under Arilso Champam sir. I am thankful to all of them and dedicating my four medals to them.”

About her future plan, the swimmer, a student of the Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, said, “My next target is to do well in the senior National Swimming and later I want to bring medals from top International meets like Asian Games and others.”

