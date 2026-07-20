KIA Tennis Premier League launches ‘Race to Gold’ youth tournament in Assam

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The first All Assam Tennis Association – KIA Tennis Premier League (TPL) Race to gold Tournament got under way at the All Assam Tennis Association complex, Chachal in the city on Sunday. The tournament is being held in the U-10, U-12 and U-14 categories for both boys and girls and altogether 119 players from different parts of the state are participating here. Under the program, winners of every RTG tournament will receive scholarships, prizes and recognition, while at the end of each year, the No. 1 ranked player from Assam in every age category will be felicitated by the Kia Tennis Premier League and presented with premium tennis equipment in recognition of their outstanding performances.

It may be mentioned here that the All Assam Tennis Association (AATA) has made a strategic partnership with the Kia Tennis Premier League (TPL) to roll out the Race to Gold (RTG) Scholarship Program across the state, marking the beginning of a long-term initiative in finding talent. As part of this collaboration, the first Race to Gold (RTG) Tournament is being held in the city on July 19 and 20.

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