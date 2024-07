Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Kokrajhar defeated Hailakandi by 6-0 in the U-17 NN Singha Memorial Inter District School Football Tournament held at LNIPE complex at Sonapur on Friday. In the other matches of the day Morigaon, Sivasagar and Nagaon registered victories over their opponents.

