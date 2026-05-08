Phaagun Jyoti upsets second seeds to reach triple finals in All Assam tennis meet

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Local girl Phaagun Jyoti stormed into the finals in the girl’s singles under 14, under 16 and girls doubles under 16 events causing two upsets in the AATA AITA Championship Series Tennis Tournament at the All Assam Tennis Association Complex, Chachal today. She outplayed 2nd seed Nayeem Hussain 5-1 (Retired) in the girls under 16 singles semi finals and later in the girls U-14 semi finals she defeated 2nd seed Aanya Biswas of West Bengal in three grueling sets 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

In the girls doubles semi finals Phaagun Jyoti partnering with Aanya Biswas defeated Ayushree Nath and Navanita Dutta of Assam in straight sets 6-3, 6-2 to enter the finals. Another Assam girl Kristi Haloi also reached finals in the girls under 14 and girls under 16 singles events. In the U-14 boys singles Lalhruaitluanga Sailo (MZ) and Ebinesh S. (TS) will face each other in the final.

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